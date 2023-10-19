RGV Diabetes Association free cooking class Thursday

The Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association will hold its monthly free cooking class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the RGVDA office, 3200 N. 23rd St., Suite A, in McAllen.

The class will teach how to prepare a healthy, delicious recipe. Call (956) 318-1900 to reserve your seat.

Learning how to change your eating habits is important when diagnosed with diabetes. Changing your eating habits can be hard to do, but you can learn a step by-step approach that will help you reach your goals.

Taking a step to prevent and control diabetes doesn’t mean living in food deprivation. You don’t have to give up your favorite foods, on the contrary you will learn how to cook healthier and take pleasure from your meals without feeling hungry or deprived. A diabetes diet is simply a healthy eating plan.

RGVDA will provide attendees with all the tips needed to prepare a healthy meal plan along with delicious and healthy recipes.

The RVGDA is a local and independent not for profit diabetes association for Hidalgo County. This allows us to provide programs and services tailored specifically for your area and guarantees that all funds generated by the RGVDA are used for the residents of Hidalgo County.