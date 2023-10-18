Nonprofit seeks support for annual Rio Reforestation event Saturday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Friends of the Wildlife Corridor will host its Rio Reforestation event on Saturday, a community planting day that allows volunteers to plant seedlings, listen to educational information, and interact with conservation partners in the Rio Grande Valley.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Milagro Tract, located at 1320 Military Highway in Pharr.

The organization, a nonprofit which supports Santa Ana and lower RGV national wildlife refuges, invites donations of Academy-brand water bottles to support its event by making it plastic-free.

The Rio Grande Valley is home to more than 400 species of migratory birds which directly benefit from reforestation efforts.

“Our previous event drew roughly 1,000 volunteers,” said Maria J. Tamez, vice president of The Friends of the Wildlife Corridor. “Educational programs such as the Rio Reforestation event make a lasting impression on participants and create a far-reaching impact. Our hope is to create awareness, especially in the youth of the Rio Grande Valley, of the conservation issues we face and what we can all do to help maintain habitats.”

Since its inception in the mid-1990s, Rio Reforestation has been an impactful conservation event, Tamez said.

“Rio Reforestation encourages the community to actively help shape the conservation future by planting native seedlings to restore a forest where it once stood. More than 300,000 seedlings have been planted in the annual Rio Reforestation events.”

For more information, call Tamez at (956) 342-0896.