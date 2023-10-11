Only have a minute? Listen instead

The highly anticipated University Drafthouse Beer Fest is back.

This year’s University Drafthouse Beer Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Food-Truck Park at City Hall Courtyard in Edinburg.

The event will feature more than 100 different craft beers from around the world alongside delectable cuisine from Edinburg’s most popular restaurants.

The Beer Fest is more than just a celebration of brews and bites; it’s a platform with a purpose. All funds raised from the event contribute to the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship program, aimed at providing higher education opportunities for Edinburg students. By attending this festival, every ticket holder is directly contributing to the growth of education and hospitality programs in the community.

Proceeds from the University Drafthouse Beer Fest will benefit initiatives by the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and the Edinburg Arts Foundation, reinforcing their commitment to the city’s growth and prosperity.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.universitydrafthousebeerfest.com.