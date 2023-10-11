Brownsville economic development arm names director of operations and strategic partnerships

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation has announced the appointment of Elsa M. Galvan as its new director of operations and strategic partnerships.

Galvan’s promotion marks a significant milestone in her career, which has been characterized by dedication, vision, and a keen sense for business strategy, GBIC stated in a news release announcing the appointment.

Before joining GBIC, Galvan was employed in health care, where she rose to a position as office manager and surgical coordinator.

She joined GBIC in 2019 as an executive assistant. By 2021, she had been promoted to senior executive assistant and community relations representative, a role in which she strengthened ties with community partners.

By 2022, she had advanced to the role of operations manager, significantly enhancing networking and promoting GBIC’s brand through dedicated social media initiatives. Now, as director of operations and strategic partnerships for 2023, Galvan will supervise GBIC’s internal operations and strategic partnerships supporting economic development for the city of Brownsville through GBIC.

Her role will also involve forging impactful industry events and networking opportunities, further solidifying GBIC’s relationship with businesses across South Texas and beyond.

“Elsa’s trajectory within the GBIC has been nothing short of inspirational,” said Bret Gardella, GBIC executive director. “Her past experiences combined with her dedication to Brownsville’s economic development make her the ideal individual to drive our vision forward. With her dedication and tenacity, we anticipate a future teeming with growth, awareness, and standout business events, not just for Brownsville, but for the entire South Texas market.”

“I am excited to be at a place where constant growth has enhanced my knowledge of the public sector and local industries,” Galvan stated

“GBIC has been instrumental in my professional development. I enjoy being a part of the Brownsville community where my parents were born and raised to make them proud of the initiatives I partake in with my fellow colleagues.”

Galvan holds an MBA and bachelor of science degree from the University of Phoenix. In October, she earned a certified public manager certification from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.