Plants and Pollinators program Thursday at Quinta Mazatlán

Celebrate the Rio Grande Valley’s natural and cultural history Thursday Nights at Quinta Mazatlán from September 2023 to May 2024. Mark your calendar for a new program each week.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, city of Pharr urban ecologist Hanna Marble will present “Plants for Pollinators and Other Wildlife,” which will focus on the native plants of the Rio Grande Valley. The program will begin at 6 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlán, 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen.

Marble graduated from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with a BA in Anthropology and Biology in 2016, and has made a career working with the natural habitat from Brownsville to McAllen. She gained experience as the Garden Nursery Coordinator for Edinburg Scenic Wetlands. She has gained a particular interest in the native plants of the Rio Grande Valley as they teach people about the wildlife that live in our area.

South Texas native plants are the ecological basis upon which life depends on here in the Rio Grande Valley. All terrestrial animals, in one way or another, depend on these plants for food, shelter, and nesting.

Pre-purchased tickets can be found at www.quintamazatlan.ticketleap.com. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, contact (956) 681-3370 and follow Quinta Mazatlán on social media.