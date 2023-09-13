Understanding Prostate Cancer: Risks, Prevention, and Comprehensive Care at DHR Health

By: Dr. David G. Alonzo

DHR Health Urology Institute

Prostate cancer is a prevalent issue that affects many men around the world. To shed light on this important topic, we explore what prostate cancer is, who is at the highest risk, ways to prevent it, and the importance of a well-rounded care team. In the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health offers a comprehensive approach to prostate cancer treatment, by offering specialists in medical oncology, radiation oncology and urologic oncology.

What is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is an abnormal growth of cells causing tumors that start in the prostate gland. The prostate gland is a gland that helps semen flow and which sits between the bladder and the tube called the urethra that carries urine. The tumor starts inside the gland and can spread outside of the gland into surrounding organs and throughout the body, including the bones and lungs.

Who is at the Highest Risk?

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the United States. While all men are at risk for prostate cancer, certain factors can increase the likelihood. Age is a significant factor, with risk increasing after the age of 50. Prostate cancer occurs in only 2% of men 20-30 years old but appears in up to 73% of men over age 80. Statistics show that American males have a 12% risk of developing prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Men of all races can develop prostate cancer but the risk of getting prostate cancer is highest for African American men and lower in white and Hispanic men. Other risk factors for prostate cancer include a family history of prostate cancer or other cancers and a diet high in animal fat but low in vegetables.

Prevention is Key

Although there is no guaranteed way to prevent prostate cancer, certain lifestyle choices can reduce the risk. Maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, along with regular exercise, can contribute to overall well-being and potentially lower the risk. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake are also beneficial. Like many cancers, early detection is key to successful treatment. Regular screening tests, including the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal exam (DRE), are essential for identifying potential issues and obtaining care.

Your Care Team Matters

In the event of a prostate cancer diagnosis, assembling a skilled and supportive care team is essential. At DHR Health, patients have access to a team of experts who collaborate to provide comprehensive care.

Comprehensive Care at DHR Health

DHR Health is committed to providing care to prostate cancer patients in the Rio Grande Valley. Dr. David Alonzo, a skilled Urologic oncologist works closely with a medical oncologist and radiation oncologist providing comprehensive care that addresses the unique needs of each patient. From initial diagnosis to treatment and beyond, the team at DHR Health Oncology Institute and Urology Oncology Institute is dedicated to supporting patients on their journey to recovery.

Get Informed, Get Support

