Veterans Day is a time to honor those in the armed forces, and in Hidalgo County, there will be plenty of opportunities for residents to Mark the occasion with several events happening within the community this week.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the city of Mission will hold a Veterans Appreciation BBQ drive-thru event at the Mission Event Center on 200 N. Shary Road. The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and while supplies last.

“This civic celebration honors and celebrates the brave men, women, and families who have fought and sacrificed for our liberty and freedom,” Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña said in a news release.

The city is encouraging veterans and guests to decorate their vehicles in red, white and blue to showcase their patriotism when picking up their barbecue plates, as well as visiting the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, at 2520 Inspiration Road in Mission, to place flowers or flags on gravesites.

Additionally, Mission is offering a free round of golf for veterans throughout the month at the Shary Municipal Golf Course when registering with a military ID.

“This BBQ and a round of golf on us is just a small token of gratitude,” O’Caña said in the release.

Logan’s Roadhouse locations will also be offering a free American Roadhouse Meal from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Later this weekend, veteran owned and operated 5×5 Brewing Co., located at 801 Bryan Road, Suite 174 in Mission, will be hosting a “Loud & Clear Music Festival” on Saturday, Nov. 13., headlined by Grammy Award winning country artist, U.S. Army Staff Sgt Adam Berry, starting at 1 p.m.

The free music festival will feature veteran-based musical acts from across Texas and the Rio Grande Valley as well as fundraising activities with proceeds going toward providing free meal vouchers for all veterans in attendance.

Representatives from several nonprofit organizations, such as the Lone Survivor Foundation, will also be present to share information to the public on how to get involved with the veteran community.

The Museum of South Texas History, at 200 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg, opened its temporary Veterans Day exhibit Saturday and it will remain open until Nov. 21.

The exhibit will highlight contributions from South Texas veterans along with the Collections and Exhibits team’s display of historic military artifacts.

The museum also encourages veterans who would like to share their experiences serving in the military to contact Exhibit’s and Collections Coordinator Melissa Peña at (956) 383-6911 or email [email protected].

Stories shared will be recorded and archived in the Margaret H. McAllen Memorial Archives.

