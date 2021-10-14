Dean Porter Park is being transformed into a color of orange with lots of hay bales as the Brownsville’s Parks and Recreation Department will open its Pumpkin Patch & Scarecrow Trail on Friday.

Parks employees and volunteers have been busy over the past week preparing the park by putting up hay bales, scarecrows and lots of pumpkins that will put a smile on everyone who visits the park, especially the children.

According to the Parks and Rec’s Facebook Page, the patch and trail will be open from Oct. 15-31 and admission is free.

The department has been keeping the public updated on its Facebook page daily by providing new information and pictures.

One photo is of a small pumpkin house adorned with dozens of smiling jack-o-lanterns on the outside.

Another photo is of a smiling skeleton wearing a yellow City of Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department T-shirt with a purple and gold basketball in its lap. Not far from the skeleton is a large jack-o-lantern made out of bales of hay painted orange.

The upcoming event at the park had many on the Parks and Rec’s Facebook page either sharing the event or telling their friends and family they needed to be there when it opens up. “Let’s go Friday,” wrote one follower.

Pumpkins at the patch will be available for purchase at a cost of $5, $7 and $10 depending on the size of the pumpkin. Payments must be made in cash and exact change only.

The hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day, including weekends, according to the Parks and Rec’s Facebook Page.

The weather will be perfect to visit the patch and trail on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front is expected to pass through the area dropping temperatures to daytime highs near 80 and evening temperatures in the 60s.

The event was canceled last year because of the ongoing pandemic.

Dean Porter Park pumpkin patch 1 of 5

[email protected]