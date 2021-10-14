Builder sets plans for 3 residential subdivisions

Local home builder Esperanza Homes announced plans this week for three new residential subdivisions in the Upper Valley.

The McAllen-based firm, which has developments stretching from Mission to Brownsville, reported in a news release that 2021 has been its most successful year.

Esperanza’s new Upper Valley housing communities will be located in McAllen, Edinburg and the Pharr-San Juan area.

In McAllen, the company is expanding its Tres Lagos development with the opening of Aqualina. Homes will start in the low $300,000 range.

The 41-lot Aqualina development will be centered around a manmade lake and a park, according to a news release.

“We believe the unique look and design of the Aqualina home features will be strongly embraced by new home buyers in Tres Lagos,” Shant Samtani, Esperanza’s vice president of sales, said in the release.

The Edinburg development called The Silos will be part of the La Sienna master planned community located along Expressway 281/I-69 and Monte Cristo Road.

Esperanza Homes said it anticipates building over 100 homes in the development, with the first phase totaling over 60 homes starting in the mid-$200,000 range.

In the Pharr-San Juan area, the builder is launching Sioux Coves, a new starter home development with prices to start in the mid-$100,000 range, according to the news release. Esperanza plans around 50 homes to be built in the first phase, with a final phase raising the total to over 100.

“There has been a great demand in Pharr-San Juan for a starter home community,” Samtani said. “We have developed a product for Sioux Coves which we believe home buyers in the area will be excited about.”