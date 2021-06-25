Home Life PHOTOGRAPHER’S PERSPECTIVE: Fun at the skate park A skateboarder performs a trick at Bicentennial Park on Thursday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) LifeMediaPhotoThe Monitor PHOTOGRAPHER’S PERSPECTIVE: Fun at the skate park By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - June 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Robbie DeLeon moves done the ramp as skaters enjoy themselves at the skate park at Bicentennial Park on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Stephen Capetillo slides his skateboard as skaters enjoy themselves at the skate park at Bicentennial Park on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Donna’s Azaiez named Region One Superintendent of the Year Debate over bridge board appointments turns tense in McAllen FBI: Help find Laredo family missing in Mexico