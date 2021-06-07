Sea Turtle, Inc. to release 3 Kemp’s ridley today; last of Cape Cod rescues

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A trio of cold stunned visitors from the Northeast are healthy, rehabilitated and ready to head back to the ocean.

Sea Turtle, Inc. invites the public to join them today at 4 p.m. at Cameron County Beach Access No. 4 for the first turtle release of 2021.

These turtles are the last three of 20 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod beaches and have been cared for by Sea Turtle, Inc. since December 2020, according to a press release.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the most endangered and smallest sea turtles in the world, the release stated.

For more than five months, the “Cape Cod Kemps” were monitored for upper respiratory complications like pneumonia after enduring the cold shock.

“When the cold stun turtles arrived from Boston, little did we know they were going to prepare us to handle the largest cold stun event in recorded history just a few short months later,” said Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Sea Turtle, Inc. “Seeing these last three cold stun patients be released and doing so in the first public release since last year is so rewarding and exciting for all of us.”

Those attending the release are asked to pick up five bags of trash from the beach or make a donation to Sea Turtle, Inc.

The event will also be live streamed through Sea Turtle, Inc.’s Facebook page.