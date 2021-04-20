Harlingen Farmers Market awarded grant from Capital Farm Credit

HARLINGEN — A new funding opportunity will help expand the activities of the Harlingen Farmers Market.

Capital Farm Credit awarded 22 Texas farmers markets, including Harlingen, with grants from the association’s farmers markets grant program.

“It is our priority at Capital Farm Credit to support farmers markets, the ag producers they support and the customers they serve,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer. “Farmers markets represent the foundation of agriculture and rural America. Distributing these grants allows us the opportunity to show our appreciation for the agricultural values they continue to cultivate in local communities.”

Capital Farm Credit awarded a total of $22,000 to qualifying Texas farmers markets to assist their operating efforts and longevity. Each program was awarded a $1,000 grant to utilize at their prospective market.

Kate McSwain, Harlingen Farmers Market Manager, said she was excited for the funds and what they will bring to the market.

“We are one of 22 farmers markets across the entire state they honored. The money will fund our next season of chef demos and children’s activities, which starts back up in Oct. 2021. Because we’ve not been able to have any fundraisers for over a year, this money is very much appreciated,” McSwain said.

The Harlingen Farmers Market has over 20 local farmers, ranchers and cottage cooks. The grant will allow local chefs to do demos to purchase seasonal goods from vendors to use in their cooking.

“The focus is on easy to prepare dishes healthy for the whole family,” she said.

The grant will also provide children’s activities, where the focus will be on what is seasonally available at the market.

“This will help children understand where their food comes from and will connect them with the bounty produced here in the Valley,” McSwain said.

