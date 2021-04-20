3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Cameron County

Three more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Monday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,602, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Monday, the county reported an additional 201 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 39,698.

The new cases include 21 children ages 9 and under, and 91 people ages 10 to 19.

One resident age 90 and older was also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.