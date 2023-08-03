When they first stepped onto the volleyball court at McAllen Memorial, they were dubbed the “Fab Four Freshmen.”

They did not let that moniker become cliché.

Throughout the years, they have not only become close friends but played together on a variety of teams – from the Boys & Girls Club, to travel ball and to their high school journey, which has taken them to the Sweet 16 once with eyes on reaching that – and more – again this season.

There’s no doubt about the major impact seniors Leah Garcia, Amare Hernandez, Madisyn Sosa and Gaby Torres have had on the Mustangs’ volleyball program as the Fab Four begin their “Final Four” high school tour as the volleyball season kicks off with scrimmages this weekend and tournaments and non-district games beginning next week. Memorial hosts McAllen High, McAllen Rowe and Sharyland beginning at 9 a.m. today, then hosts PSJA High, Mission Veterans and Edcouch-Elsa, also beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

All four of those players bring a different set of skills, knowledge and ability to a program where success has been a mainstay. The Mustangs have been to the Sweet 16, aka regional quarterfinals, twice during the first four years of head coach Ashley Doffing’s tenure and appeared there five years in a row immediately prior.

Hernandez is the biggest of the big hitters and has been considered among the best in the Valley, ever since she was a freshman. Now, she brings more power, and athleticism, a big block, more height and, she said, improved defense. When the match is on the line, everyone knows the ball is going to her. Good luck stopping it.

“Defense is a very mental spot,” Hernandez said. “I was afraid of it and didn’t want to do it — if I don’t succeed at something, I don’t want to try it. This summer, I stepped out of my comfort zone now; I want to show everyone what I got. Now people will serve to me and I will actually pass it – I’m excited about that. “

Sosa is a human anomaly. Probably mistaken for a defensive specialist or libero for those who have never seen her play, the 5-foot-7 (she grew over the summer, she said) outside hitter takes off the gym floor like a supersonic jet, leaves plenty of air under her feet and has a massive swing. She uses nearly the same form for a powerfully devastating jump serve with tight and fast topspin that has become one of the Mustangs’ biggest weapons.

“Madisyn gets us hyped up before every match and during them,” Hernandez said. “She never lets us get down.”

Garcia is a game-changer. When she is playing at the top of her game, she’s nothing short of electrifying, hitting over, around and through defenders. She’s the one who will kill the ball at the 10-foot line, spark her team like no other and completely take over a match. When she’s on, there are few players a setter wants to get the ball to more than Garcia.

“I’ve known Leah for so many years,” Hernandez said. “We’ve all needed each other at times and Leah holds a special place in my heart. To see her grow into this wonderful woman has been so amazing. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come and what we have ahead of us.”

Torres is smooth like silk and one of the most consistent setters in the Valley. She’s quiet but her results are loud and she runs that big four offense like the maestro of a symphony. Errors are few and almost non-existent and her volleyball IQ is immense. She’s the blast switch to the arsenal of hitters that surround her.

“Gaby has a composure and patience about her,” Hernandez said. “You can’t knock that from her. No matter how tight the game is, she will always stay composed.”

Outside pressure has been heavy since the four came onto the scene as freshmen. The expectations have been higher and more intense than what many young athletes face. Clearly, they’ve dealt with it in a positive fashion, winning since Day 1. Now, they’re looking for something more.

“We want to go to the Elite Eight. It’s something I’ll say right now, and hopefully can manifest that to come true,” Hernandez said. “We need to work together.”

“The key is getting to play together as a team this season,” Sosa added. “We have all the pieces, so we’re excited to do it again. People underestimated us when we were freshmen. There was a lot of pressure, but nothing we couldn’t handle.

“The season looks very promising and I can’t wait to do it all again, one last ride.”