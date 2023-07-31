The escaped, elusive Willacy County ‘Rodeo Goat’ finally caught

Only have a minute? Listen instead

No kidding — the infamous Willacy County “Rodeo Goat” is in custody after spending two weeks on the loose.

Raymondville City Commissioner Joel Garcia posted photos of the goat Monday afternoon.

The animal appears well.

The goat escaped from a youth rodeo in Willacy County earlier this month, prompting a search and the offering of a bevy of awards from the community.

People wanted him back baaad.

The community’s enthusiastic response captured hearts in the Rio Grande Valley and made headlines across the state and nation.