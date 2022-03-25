Houston-area residents plead guilty in attempted smuggling of 777 kilos of meth

Two Houston-area residents pleaded guilty to possessing more than 700 kilograms of meth and other illicit drugs in a McAllen federal court Tuesday, federal officials said.

Eduardo Figueroa Jr., 26, and Cynara Lucia Sarmiento, 23, pleaded guilty to possession and attempted distribution of meth.

According to officials, Figueroa hired Sarmiento as a personal assistant and she leased warehouse space in Houston to help distribute the drugs.

On May 12, 2021, authorities searched the warehouse and found 777 kilograms of meth inside metal barrels. They also found 10 kilograms of cocaine, ledgers, two pistols and five magazines, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During Figueroa’s plea, he admitted that the shipment initially contained another 800 kilograms that he had already delivered. He also admitted to the straw purchase of five shotguns in November 2021.

“This case is part of an exportation and straw purchasing of firearms investigation from March 2021,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the news release.

Authorities also said the meth is estimated to have a street value of $29 million.

Figueroa and Sarmiento are currently facing up to life in prison with a possible $10 million fine. They will be sentenced June 1. Figueroa will remain in custody and Sarmiento will be permitted to remain out on bond.