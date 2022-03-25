Rapid decline in Hidalgo County hospitalizations continue, but 2 more die

There are now only 32 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with COVID-19, indicating the lowest coronavirus activity in over a year for an area previously decimated by the pandemic.

According to county news releases, hospitalizations have decreased from 53 to 32 this week, which comes after those numbers crept downward from the 100s in the last several weeks.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, two are pediatric patients and 12 are in intensive care units.

The county also reported two additional deaths, Edinburg residents in their 70s and 40s, increasing the toll to 3,879 as of Friday.

Another 138 cases have been added to the tally Friday, making for a total of 196,875 since the start of the pandemic.

There are no new cases from local schools that have been reported.

There have been 208 more people released from isolation as of the end of the week, and 6,150 more infusions administered.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been over 1 million tests administered in Hidalgo County alone.

Cameron County reported a single death Friday, that of a Brownsville man in his 80s, and 12 new virus cases. The death toll in Cameron County is now at 2,223.