Top-dollar entries: Champions go on sale at Livestock Show

MERCEDES — What a comeback!

After two years of severe restrictions from COVID, the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo was back in full swing — with the Grand Champion Steer selling for $22,000.

Reynaldo Flores, his tall powerful frame conveying strength and confidence, led his champion steer before an adoring crowd of supporters Saturday for the Sale of Champions. Many of the supporters were there to bid on the prize animals — beginning with Reynaldo’s steer.

The auctioneer’s energy seemed to herald a new energy in the post-pandemic era, exhorting everyone to keep bidding — which they did.

“Now three! Anybody else want in it’ll cost you a little more if you’ve got 23. I’ve got 22,000 now 23, 22, 23, anybody else in the house now is the time if you want in.”

As soon as the bid closed, supplemental add-on bids came in, kicking the price even higher.

Now, here’s another kicker: Reynaldo is only 15, and a sophomore at Robert Vela High School in Edinburg. His commanding presence could never be more convincing, enhanced even further by his calm demeanor in the midst of grand accomplishments.

“It’s something new, something exciting, something I’ve never done before, and I hope to do it again,” he said matter-of-factly.

Never done before? How long has he been doing livestock shows?

Since he was age 10, it turns out. So what made the difference this year?

“I think this year I’m a better showman,” he said. “I can show him in a better way. I’ve picked up a few techniques that put me in the lead.”

His uncle, Joseph Flores, has seen the impact the livestock show has had on every aspect of Reynaldo’s life.

“He’s more outgoing,” he said. “He used to be shy, but he’ll go out and talk to people. He’s more open.”

Everyone recognized the discipline he’s shown in the raising of animals, including Reynaldo himself.

“Around 10:30 in the morning I’ll go to my Dad’s ranch,” he said. “I’ll go, I’ll wash, feed, do my daily stuff. I’ll go back home and do whatever I need to do, and then if it’s on a school day, after school about 6 I’ll go back to the ranch. I’ll probably practice a little bit for like an hour or two and then I’ll come home.”

Lots of kids were commanding top dollar for their grand champion animals.

Keaton Fohn, an eighth-grader at Lyford Middle School, spent months raising his hog to win grand champion at the show, and his family was delighted.

“I feel great,” said Keaton, 14. “It was a lot, I’m thankful. I’m very happy. It took lots of feeding, lots of walking, lots of many hours in the barn getting him ready.”

Wyatt Robbins, 12, was presenting his grand champion goat. He’s been in the livestock show for five years and this is his first time in the top spot.

“It’s been one of my dreams since I started showing, so I’m very excited about it,” said Wyatt, a seventh-grader at Sharyland North Junior High.

“We got a little bit better goat, and I started to work it a little bit hard, and I just got better,” he said. “I started treadmilling a little bit more often, every other day, and I changed to a different feed.”

His father, Sam, commended his son for his hard work.

“He worked hard this year and I’m really proud of the work that he put in,” he said. “He was up every morning feeding at 6 o’clock. He was down at the barn after school, working his animals, taking care of them and I’m really proud.”

However, grand champions weren’t the only ones being sold Saturday.

Leilani Gonzalez, 11, was up to sell her breed champion lamb.

“I feel really excited that I got this type of placement,” said Leilani, who showed for La Joya FFA.

“This is my first time getting breed at the show,” she said. “But this is the most important show for us and now we get to decorate him and go up there and sell him.”

And …

Jazlynn Flores, Reynaldo’s 9-year-old cousin, looked forward to selling her breed champion Maine-Anjou steer in a family tradition of success and prosperity.

To see more, view Brownsville Herald photojournalist Denise Cathey’s full photo gallery here: