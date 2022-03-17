Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing an “adrenaline-charged weekend” to the Rio Grande Valley, once again giving the community a chance to see monster trucks in action.

The three-day event is scheduled to run from Friday to Sunday at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

The festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The pre-show pit party will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun,” the event news release stated.

The pit party passes are $20.

This year’s event will feature eight competitors; El Toro Loco, Black Pearl, Grave Digger, Mohawk Warrior, Jester, Kraken, Max-D and Over Bored. These drivers are trained to master the physical strength and mental stamina needed to maneuver these massive vehicles, which weigh up to 12,000 pounds.

Each of the competitors will participate in various “high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles,” such as freestyle and skills challenges, where competitors will perform their best stunts.

Attendees will be able to participate in scoring the competitions through their mobile devices by visiting www.judgeszone.com.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hidalgoarena.com, and at the venue box office. Ticket prices change depending on the seating location.

To view the safety guidelines of the arena visit www.hidalgoarena.com/fan-safety-guidelines.