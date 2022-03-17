Working on the roadways: TxDOT prepares Alton Gloor for patchup

Motorists traveling on Alton Gloor Boulevard from U.S. Expressway 7/83 to Paredes Line Road are going to want to have some patience.

The Texas Department of Transportation continues to work one of the Brownsville’s busiest boulevards for what is referred to as roadway level-ups.

The work is part of maintenance that includes putting seal coats on the road, said Ray Pedraza, spokesman for TxDOT. This final part of the project is expected to begin April. Seal coats are a type of pavement preservation treatments.

According to TxDOT, road depressions may require leveling up with either a hot- or cold-laid asphalt mix. The sizes of this type of patch will vary, but may range from the size of a wheel path only a few feet in length to a full two-lanes wide and 50 feet or more in length.

Workers could be seen Thursday morning working on the boulevard, as motorists waited in line to travel down the traffic lanes that remained open.

Pedraza said the state agency will close only one lane to traffic at a time within the work area.

The work is planned to happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will continue Friday. If the work has not been completed by Friday, it will carry over to next week between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to avoid traffic, officials said.

The seal coat should last between 4 to 7 years.

Meanwhile, for another busy boulevard in Brownsville, work continues on FM 802, also known as Ruben Torres Sr. Boulevard.

For the past year, TxDOT has been widening Ruben M. Torres Sr. Boulevard.

The project, which is about 1.36 miles long, begins at FM 802 and FM 1847 (Paredes Line Road) and ends at Old Port Isabel Road.

The work includes the construction of a raised concrete median and widening of the four exiting lanes to six 12-foot wide travel lanes and two 10-foot wide bike lanes. The 6-foot-wide sidewalks will remain in place along both sides of the roadway. In addition, the project includes proposed right and left turn lanes at intersections throughout the project.

State officials believe work on the widening project will be finished sometime in June, weather permitting.