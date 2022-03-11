Two people killed in Alton car crash early Friday

Two people died in a car crash in Alton on Friday morning after a truck hit their vehicle from behind, local police said.

Alton police arrived at the intersection of Main Avenue and Stewart on Friday after receiving a call in reference to a car crash, according to an agency news release.

At around 1:47 a.m., 21-year-old residents Christopher Moses Garcia and Karen Espino were stopped at a red light when the crash occurred, authorities said.

Alton police Chief Jonathan B. Flores said via telephone Friday that Garcia and Espino died after their gray Jeep Compass was struck from behind by a white Ford F-150 being driven by a 42-year-old male.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital where he is currently recovering from “incapacitating injuries.”

Officials are currently investigating the crash and have ruled out the early morning fog as a factor.