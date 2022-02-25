House fire lands McAllen woman in jail on arson allegations

A 33-year-old McAllen woman is behind bars after she admitted to setting fire to a residence Thursday evening.

McAllen police responded to the 900 block of South 17-1/2 Street at approximately 6:02 p.m. in reference to a house fire.

“There at the location, a female was taken into custody,” Lt. Joel Morales of the McAllen Police Department said Friday afternoon. “She admitted to setting the house on fire. She was detained and charged with arson, a second-degree felony.”

The woman was identified as April Marie Smith. She was arraigned Friday and received a $15,000 bond.

When asked about the status of the residence, Morales said that the house was “fully engulfed.” There were no reported injuries.