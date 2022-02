One man has died and others were injured after a crash in South McAllen on Tuesday.

McAllen police spokesperson Lt. Joel Morales said the department responded to the crash on McColl Road south of Whalen Road around 4:23 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities discovered a man dead at the scene, Morales said, and other occupants were taken to the hospital.

Morales indicated that information is preliminary and more information would be forthcoming as available.