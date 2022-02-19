LifeLocal NewsPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo By Denise Cathey - The Brownsville Herald - February 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Barrel racer Taylor Hanchey atop her horse rounds the end of her second barrel Friday for the morning slack events at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds. This year marks a return for the event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Amy Lopez ladles a spoonful of bacon and eggs onto a tortilla Friday as she, her son Austin and sister Becky Bradley make breakfast tacos for the rodeo workers and competitors during the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Competitors lope their horses in circles around a small warmup area Friday morning ahead of the slack events at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Rodeo competitors and staff wait outside the Cowboy Cantina to pick up breakfast tacos and coffee Friday morning as the day’s events begin for the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) A tractor rakes over the dirt arena to prepare it Friday at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Two children hang off the arena gate to watch the barrel races Friday at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Haley Kiehne directs her horse to stop after successfully roping her calf Friday in the slack competitions at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Competitors inspect the ring on horseback from the entrance Friday morning at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Robert Scogin and Carl Burkholder work to set up one of the arena’s barriers Friday ahead of the start of the day’s events for the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Competitors in the slack round ride their horses along the camp area to warm up Friday morning at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Barrel Racer Tiary Schuster leads her horse Amish Rain out for a warmup Friday at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Tiary Schuster’s name is embroidered on the leather jacket she wears Friday as temperatures dipped into the 40s on opening day of the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Calf roping contestants swing their lariats as they wait for their names to be called for competition Friday at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) A barrel racer speeds toward the arena exit after rounding all three barrels Friday at the 2022 Los Fresnos Rodeo on the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)