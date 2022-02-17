A Donna house seized as part of a multi-property drug raid last month was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning and arson is suspected, police officials said.

The fire tore through the empty, two-story home on Maiz Street in Donna last night.

Neighbors said they noticed it started around 4 a.m.

By daybreak, most of the house was down to its studs and charred walls.

“It looks like it was done intentionally,” Pharr Assistant Police Chief John Gonzalez said Thursday, though a fire investigation is underway by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s office.

The Pharr Police Department is in the process of seizing the Donna property after it was linked with four other south Pharr properties as part of a narcotics investigation, according to Gonzalez. The properties were seized as part of an operation with the assistance of the Homeland Security Investigations’ McAllen office.

After the home was taken last month, residents were told to leave the premises and signs were posted outside declaring the property seized.

“We’ve never had this happen where while we’re in the process of seizing, somebody goes and sets it on fire,” Gonzalez said. Yet, the asset forfeiture process will still proceed with the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office.

Although the destruction will affect the value of the seized property, the police department’s aim was unaffected.

“Ultimately, when we’re looking at these properties and homes, we’re not doing it solely for the value of it. We are looking to stop the criminal activity that’s happening,” Gonzalez said. “Anything after that, that’s just something added that we will use to continue with resources for our police department.”