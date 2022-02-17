Duo arrested in string of burglaries

Brownsville police have arrested two men accused of committing a string of burglaries in a matter of three days.

Police said Joe Ray Ceballos 28, and Luis Gonzalez 17, burglarized four Brownsville homes from Feb. 10 through Feb 14.

In the burglaries, the men allegedly stole electronic devices, jewelry and items from a parked car, police said.

Ceballos is charged with four counts of burglary of habitation, evading arrest and an out of agency warrant. His bonds totaled $43,000. Gonzalez is charged with four counts of burglary of habitation, one count of burglary of a vehicle, two counts theft of property and one count of evading arrest.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said the men gained forced entry into homes on Ramada Street, West Washington Street, Andrea Court, Clover Street, and Cedar Street from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. During these break-ins the men stole several items, police said.

At what appeared to be the last burglary, police were notified on noon Monday of a possible break-in on Cedar Street, Sandoval said.

A witness told police a man had exited the residence with several items and went into an abandoned residence a couple of houses away on Cedar Street, Sandoval said.

Officers arrived at the location and noticed Ceballos inside the abandoned residence with several of the stolen property, police said. Ceballos started to flee on foot from officers but was apprehended shortly, the investigator said.

While officers were on scene, an agent from the Burglary Task Force noticed a vehicle passing by. The agent recognized the vehicle and was able to see the license plate. It was determined that the vehicle was the one that was stolen earlier, police said.

The agent and patrol officers started to follow the vehicle that was driven by Gonzalez, police said. Gonzalez started to elude the officers but officers were able to stop the vehicle, according to police.