It turns out the zookeepers at Gladys Porter Zoo have been just as busy as the rest of us in finding a gift for that special someone in their life this Valentine’s Day.

In the spirit of the holiday, the zoo has prepared a Valentines-themed Animal Playday on Feb. 13, featuring heart-themed animal enrichment activities, treats and puzzles for the animals in their care.

From providing new and intriguing scents —Calvin Klein’s “Obsession” is a big hit with the zoo’s lions — to puzzle feeders with tasty surprises for the clever and hungry giftee, visitors can see their favorite animals enjoy and explore their gifts throughout the day.

The Animal Playday event is part of the year-round enrichment work that the zoo’s animal keepers provide for their charges to help keep them healthy and engaged.

“Enrichment activities — such as providing puzzle feeders or leaving a scent on a tree — provide opportunities for our animals to problem solve and exhibit natural species-specific behaviors. Which in turn offer an array of health benefits,” Patricia Scanlan, Curator of Behavioral Husbandry, said.

While enrichment is a daily occurrence behind-the-scenes for the animals, the themed Animal Playday events put enrichment front and center for the zoo’s public. With activities scheduled throughout the day, visitors can engage with animals in new ways while also chatting with the zoo staff to learn more about them.

In addition to showing love to the zoo as a whole, “Love a Hornbill Day” will also be in full swing to celebrate the zoo’s Rhinoceros Hornbills and Ground Hornbills.

“Our Bird Crew has been hard at work for the last week creating special enrichment activities and heart-themed treats for our Rhinoceros Hornbills and Ground Hornbills in honor of ‘Love a Hornbill’ Day,” said Scanlan.

Starting at 11 a.m., visitors can expect to see enrichment activities throughout the zoo as they wander through the habitats until 4 p.m.