Man who crashed into gas pump charged with DWI

A man who allegedly lost control of his vehicle Thursday night and crashed into a gas pump was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday.

Edinburg police were initially called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash in the 100 block of North Jackson Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday after an orange 2018 Ford Focus crashed into a gas pump at a convenience store.

Through the course of the investigation, however, police learned that the driver who had crashed into the gas pump there had been involved in another minor crash.

Police believe Anthony Cura initially crashed into a gray 2018 Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of South Jackson Road and Sprague Street, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg. There were no serious injuries reported there and the drivers left the scene.

“The driver of the Ford Focus then left the scene traveling northbound on Jackson Road,” the news release said. “When the driver of the Ford Focus reached the intersection of Jackson and University Drive, he lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll over and strike a gas pump at a convenience store on the northeast side of the intersection.”

Cura left the scene after the second collision and was arrested a few blocks away, the news release said.

He was charged Friday with driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage and duty upon striking an object. His total bond was set at $45,000.