Abbott sets special election to fill House seat left vacant by Eddie Lucio III

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a special election be held to fill the Texas House of Representative seat left vacant Eddie Lucio III.

Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday which calls for the special election to be held on Saturday, May 7, for House District 28.

Lucio announced in October that he would not seek re-election. According to the Texas Tribune, Lucio sent a letter to Abbott in January stating he would step down on Jan. 31.

The governor’s office said candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. on March 7.

Early voting will begin on Monday, April 25.