Weslaco High sophomore Anthony Ortiz can confidently claim the title of one of the best trumpet players in the state after winning first chair in the 6A All-State Band competition.

Ortiz, along with fellow Weslaco ISD musicians Isabella Sanchez and Raymond Sanchez, have been selected to perform as part of the prestigious All-State Band in San Antonio on Feb. 12 at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention, a news release from the district said.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment for our students,” Weslaco High Band Director Rodrigo Leal wrote. “Anthony making first chair is unheard of. I am so proud that they are able to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Isabella, who is returning to all-state for the second time after participating as a Weslaco East sophomore, will play as 10th chair in the trumpet section while Raymond will represent Weslaco High in the clarinet section as 26th chair.

All three students are expected to continue participating in music, the release said.

High school students are selected to perform in the All-State concerts through a competitive process held every year across the state, the release said, and only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians. The last time Weslaco High students made the cut was in 2013.

“I have enjoyed watching them grow as musicians,” Leal wrote. “Just getting to All-State auditions is extremely difficult and these students have put in the time and effort.”