PORT ISABEL — A local real estate brokerage team is looking forward to an exciting new year as it will be led under different leadership.

Realtor Alycen Lacombe became the new leader and owner of RE/MAX Elite’s Padre Elite Team this month.

RE/MAX Elite is located in Port Isabel with satellite offices in Laguna Vista and South Padre Island.

More than 12 years ago, Lacombe moved from San Antonio to South Padre Island because of her love for the beach and the outdoors.

She has a doctorate degree in pharmacy. After graduating from University of Texas at Austin, she was a pharmacist for 18 years and then advanced to a management position over a district of pharmacists.

Lacombe started in real estate in 2017 and RE/MAX Elite personnel say she quickly grew to be a top producing agent.

After Lacombe’s first year, she achieved the 100 Percent Club Award with RE/MAX.

In 2019, she achieved the RE/MAX Platinum Award.

In 2020, she advanced to the RE/MAX Chairman Award and RE/MAX Hall of Fame with 78 transactions for $22,000,000 in gross sales.

The following year, Lacombe advanced again to the RE/MAX Chairman Award with 88 transactions totaling more than $24,000,000 in gross sales.

RE/MAX Elite personnel said because of Lacombe’s quickly made accomplishments, the South Padre Island Board of Realtors voted her the 2021 Realtor of the Year.

According to RE/MAX Elite Harlingen Assistant Office Administrator Cody Baczewski, the Padre Elite Team is one of the most experienced and productive real estate brokerages in the area.

The Padre Elite Team was recently recognized as a recipient of the RE/MAX Diamond Club Team Award for exceeding $1 million in commissions in a year.

This is the first time the Padre Elite Team has received this honor, and the first time any team or agent at RE/MAX Elite has achieved this award.

The Padre Elite Team was previously led by Gayle Hood and Alta Monroe, who founded it in 2011.

Hood has been a real estate agent for 22 years and has experience in resort, vacation home, residential, commercial and land sales.

“The Padre Elite Team’s dedication to serving their clients, consumers and community has allowed them to achieve this prestigious award,” RE/MAX Elite Broker Norma Hinojosa said. “Receiving the Diamond Club Team Award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Gayle Hood and the team, Jules Wilk and Laurie Howell, continue to raise the bar in real estate.”

The team has achieved the Titan Team Award several years and all three are members of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, RE/MAX Texas Top 500 and the RE/MAX Elite Retreat Group.

“The agents on the Padre Elite Team have a proven record of providing outstanding service to their clients for years,” Baczewski said. “We’re confident we’ll continue to build on our reputation as one of the most respected teams of agents in the South Padre Island and Port Isabel area.”

Baczewski added that the team feels like 2022 will be even better as Hood passes the team lead to Lacombe.

“This will truly be the dream team,” Baczewski said. “Alycen was the top producer in our office and area. The combination will be worth watching.”