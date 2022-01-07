U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed at the Brownsville station seized more than 375 pounds of marijuana in two separate cases.

The latest seizure occurred Thursday evening outside Brownsville, according to a media release from Border Patrol.

The agents responded to a case of suspected illegal activity where they saw a Ford F-150 leaving the area at a high rate of speed, the release states. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found several bundles of marijuana weighing over 188 pounds inside.

According to the release, they also found six grams of cocaine and almost $6,000 in cash in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to the station for processing.

Earlier that day, the agents saw several individuals loading what was believed to be marijuana into a vehicle near Los Fresnos Canal in Brownsville, the release states.

The agents, along with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe and seized over 187 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs in the seizure have an estimated street value of over $149,000. This driver was also arrested and transported to the station for processing.