McAllen police investigating fatal crash

McAllen police are investigating a Thursday evening crash that left a 46-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened at approximately 7:09 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Nolana Ave. and resulted in the death of the woman who has been “tentatively” identified as Cynthia Ann Lopez, a McAllen resident, police said in a news release Friday.

Four people, including Lopez, were transported to area hospitals for emergency medical care.

One of them is also a suspect, who has been tentatively identified as 29-year-old McAllen resident Claudia Ann Carrizales, according to police.

She is in custody pending medical release and will face charges related to the crash and a hit-and-run collision that occurred right before, police said.

The remaining two people who were injured were not Carrizales’ passengers, according to the press release. They remained hospitalized Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.