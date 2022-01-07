Bingham appointed to Joint Interim Committee to Study Land Banks

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Leslie Bingham, CEO of Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville, and three others to the Joint Interim Committee to Study Land Banks.

The committee is tasked with studying the powers of land banks to acquire and dispose of real property, the impact of land banks affordable housing, the funding mechanisms of land banks, and more.

Bingham will serve at presiding officer of the committee, Abbott announced Friday. Other appointees include Anna Maria Farias of San Antonio, Ernest Richards of Irving, and Carl Pankratz of Dallas.

Their terms of appointment will expire on Sept. 1, 2023, when state law provides that the committee is abolished.

At VBMC-Brownsville, Bingham oversees the operations of the hospital and its related entities in the community. She previously served from 2013 to 2021 on the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs, including as Vice Chairman and Acting Chairman. Bingham is a board member of the Counsel for South Texas Economic Progress and the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement.

She also serves on the College of Business and College of Health Care Professions advisory committees for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Bingham is a former board member of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce and a former Chair of the McAllen and San Benito Rosary Club. Bingham received a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Masters in Educational Psychology from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.