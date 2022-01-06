Serving communities: San Benito Kiwanis Club donates to Driscoll Children’s Hospital

SAN BENITO — A local nonprofit marked the end of 2021 by making a generous contribution that will help South Texas children who have fallen ill.

In December, the San Benito Kiwanis Club made a $5,711.82 donation to the Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Driscoll is a pediatric healthcare provider with services in the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Corpus Christi and Victoria.

San Benito Kiwanis Club Secretary Sandra Tumberlinson said one of the great purposes for the Kiwanis Club has always been to help children.

“We’ve always donated to the Driscoll Children’s Hospital. By doing this, we’re fulfilling our mission as Kiwanians,” Tumberlinson said. “Children are important, especially when they’re sick. If we can help them, that’s what we’re here for.”

According to Driscoll Children’s Hospital Development Vice President Sean M. Pieri, Driscoll serves South Texas as the only freestanding children’s hospital since 1953.

Pieri said the Kiwanis Club’s philanthropic support makes a significant difference in the lives of their patients and their families, and ensures every child who goes through their doors receives excellent pediatric care.

The pediatric healthcare provider plans to open the first and only freestanding children’s hospital in the Valley in spring of 2023.

Pieri said through support from people like the San Benito Kiwanis Club members, Driscoll is able to fulfill its mission of providing expert care, education, outreach and advocacy, until all children are well.

“Their generosity makes it possible for us to get kids back to being kids,” Pieri added.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers who are dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Members said San Benito Kiwanis Club President Richard Brotzman’s efforts with youth in Key Club leadership programs throughout the Valley and state are the reason for the donation to the children’s hospital.

“Since I joined Kiwanis, we have supported the work done at Driscoll, and with a facility serving our Rio Grande Valley community, it was an easy choice to make,” San Benito Kiwanis Club Treasurer Bob Tumberlinson said.