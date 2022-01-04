Brownsville police investigating deadly hit-and-run accident

Brownsville police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left a 59-year-old man dead.

The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 800 block of Calle Milpa Verde, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said the man was struck by a white pickup truck and died at the scene. The driver of the truck left the accident scene without providing any medical attention to the victim, Sandoval said.

Although the victim has been identified, police are not releasing his identification until his family has been notified.

The accident remains under investigation.