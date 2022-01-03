Former Dem chair’s campaign raises questions over judicial role

When former Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chair Norma Ramirez first filed to run for Hidalgo County judge in December for the March Democratic primary, she filed as Norma “Judge” Ramirez with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. However, her one claim to the title is her role as municipal judge with the city of Granjeno, where no active municipal court currently exists.

In her campaign to be the next county judge, Ramirez touted her position as a judge, adding the title before her name on campaign signs and including it as a nickname when she filed with the secretary of state’s office. But when looking at the positions she’s held, the only judgeship listed is her current position as a municipal judge, which appears to serve more as an advisory role than one of a judge, according to the Mayor Yvette Cabrera’s description of Ramirez’s responsibilities.

Ramirez was appointed municipal judge for Granjeno in late August 2021. She is the first municipal judge for the town which, in 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated had a population of 418.

The town does not have a police force but they do receive from the Hidalgo County constables and, when called upon, the sheriff’s office, according to Cabrera.

However, Cabrera said they need more help enforcing the city’s ordinances and said that was why Ramirez was brought on board.

“ They’re helping us with enforcing them, seeing how we can do it, how we’re able to enforce those ordinances that we have in place and, if possible, if we need to change them or add to them — that’s what they’re looking into,” Cabrera said. “Our judge is looking into that and looking into finding funding for a possible police unit or police force.”

Cabrera said the city currently cannot afford a police force or the staff for a municipal court, which is why Ramirez — who she said is serving in an unpaid, volunteer basis — is being tasked with obtaining grants for the city.

“ We don’t need a full-blown police station in Granjeno but we need some type police protection in Granjeno, so that’s what we’re trying to look for,” Cabrera said. “Trying to get some type of grant that will help us within that situation for us, that’s what our judge is doing at this time.”

The Monitor reached out to the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct about whether it was appropriate for a non-attorney municipal judge to advise a city on how to enforce their laws or ordinance.

Jacqueline R. Habersham, the executive director of the commission replied in an email, stating that “Certainly, the city attorney is best suited to advise the city with respect to the enforcement of ordinances,” however, Habersham deferred to the Texas Municipal League regarding other questions about Ramirez’s role.

The Texas Municipal League referred The Monitor to the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center which referred to the Texas Local Government Code, which did not clearly state whether a municipality could have a municipal judge without an active municipal court.

When The Monitor requested a copy of Ramirez’s contract with the city and other records related to her appointment as the municipal judge, the city referred to the Texas Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on whether the city can withhold the documents from the public.

Ramirez did not respond to multiple requests for comment left over the span of two weeks. However, since then, Ramirez’s name on the secretary of state’s website has changed to no longer include “judge.” She is one of three candidates currently seeking the Democratic nomination in the race for Hidalgo County judge.

Her two opponents are current county Judge Richard F. Cortez, who is seeking a second term in office, and Tania Ramirez, an attorney who is currently a McAllen city commissioner.

Both the Democratic and Republican primary elections are scheduled for March 1.