TSTC employees honored with years of service award

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus recently celebrated staff and faculty members who have served the college’s vision for five to 35 years of service.

Jean Lashbrook, TSTC’s associate provost, said she appreciates the recognition of 25 years with the college.

“That is a long time unless you absolutely love what you do!” she said. “I love my job at TSTC and having had a small part of changing lives through education.”

Paul Leonard, TSTC’s Academic Science associate professor, mentioned that it is reassuring to know I have done a great job in 30 years.

“It has been a good ride,” he said. “I have met many fine individuals. Hopefully I have influenced many lives as well.”

Eva Ortega, TSTC’s developmental math instructor, added that it has been an honor to help students achieve their educational goals in her 20th year of service.

“It has been a good experience working for TSTC, serving our students and being a team member alongside with faculty,” she said.

David Cantu III, TSTC’s help desk analyst, said it has been a blessing to be with TSTC for 10 years.

“I hope to continue working for TSTC and retire,” he said. “The people and the culture make it a great place to work.”

To honor the occasion, 65 faculty and staff members were recognized and received service award plaques, a TSTC-branded laptop backpacks and other items.

