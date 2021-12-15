4 COVID deaths, 225 cases reported in Valley

Hidalgo County reported three COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday along with 214 newly reported positive cases, according to a county news release.

Of the three who died, two were not vaccinated.

All three individuals were women over the age of 70 and were from Mission, Edinburg and Mercedes. This brings the county death toll to 3,512.

The youth made up the majority of the new cases, coming in at 66 children who are 11 and younger. Twenty-eight were individuals between the ages of 12 and 19 as well as another group of 28 in their 20s. The rest were of adults over the age of 30.

Of the new reports, 97 are positive, 93 probable and 24 suspected.

Hidalgo County hospitals continue treating 57 adult and two pediatric patients while 20 adult patients and one pediatric patient are in intensive care units.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Department of Emergency Management is up to 2,662.

Of the newly reported positive cases, nine were staff members at Hidalgo County schools and 31 were students, bringing the total to 841 staff members and 4,387 students.

The report also says 214 patients were released from isolation Wednesday, which brings the total to 117,202.

Hidalgo County has administered 731,371 COVID-19 tests of which 121,639 have resulted in positive cases.

Cameron County reported one death and 11 new cases, raising their total to 54,232, according to a news release.

The death of an unvaccinated San Benito woman in her 50s brings the total of COVID-related deaths to 2,020 in Cameron County.

Also reported were 13 individuals who have recovered from the virus, raising the total to 51,150.