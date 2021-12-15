Edinburg attorney joins Democratic primary for District 15

An Edinburg attorney and small business owner announced Tuesday that he is joining the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives for District 15.

John Villarreal Rigney had previously been campaigning to be Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 6 judge, but has suspended that campaign in hopes that voters will send him to Washington D.C.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for the Democratic congressional primary for District 15, the place where I was born and have worked and lived him entire life,” said in a statement. “After prayerful consideration, and at the advice of my family and friends, I have come to the conclusion that I can best serve my community in a Congressional seat. I would be honored to represent the 15th Congressional District and the great state of Texas in the United States Congress.”

Villarreal Rigney says that after the original incumbent, Vicente Gonzalez, was redistricted into District 34, that community members, friends and family urged him to consider a run for Congress.

He grew up in Pharr with four siblings and his mother and father, a World War II veteran.

“The son of a veteran, Villarreal Rigney has expressed that protecting and advocating for the veterans community will be a top priority of his campaign,” his announcement read. “A south Texas Democrat, Villarreal Rigney is a strong supporter of law enforcement, committed to education, and will work to ensure economic development and good jobs for the people of south Texas.”

That announcement also includes an endorsement from Erik Tavarez, a family medicine physician in McAllen.

“I have known John for over three decades and his hard work and commitment to his community are unwavering,” Tavarez said in the announcement. “He is a strong member of this community, not a career politician. I think we need more real people in Washington, D.C. with business experience who are not afraid to fight for sensible policies and family values. I am proud to endorse John Villarreal Rigney for Congress.”

Villarreal Rigney lives in Edinburg with his wife and two sons.