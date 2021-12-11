Two dead in Mission crash that ends in human smuggling arrest

The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday morning, according to local law enforcement.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release, the crash occurred just before noon when a gray Ford Explorer SUV failed to yield near Conway Avenue north of U.S. Highway 83 in Mission.

The vehicle was reportedly occupied by seven individuals, including the driver.

Mission police, who said another vehicle was involved in the incident, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene to assist Border Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Esteban Cantu, who was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and for human smuggling.

Mission police said several people were transported to a hospital and that two people were killed in the incident. Their identities as well as additional details surrounding the circumstances of the crash have yet to be released.