Student removed from campus Friday after San Isidro ISD threat

Law enforcement responded to an unspecified threat at San Isidro ISD on Friday, and one student has been removed from the district’s campus in the wake of that threat.

A letter from Superintendent Mario Alvarado posted on district social media Friday says the district received a report of the threat that day and immediately investigated.

“While no one was in immediate danger, the threat was deemed to have merit and administrative action was taken,” he wrote. “Law enforcement was called and has now taken over in dealing with the situation.”

It’s unclear which law enforcement agency the letter refers to.

Starr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carlos Delgado declined to comment on the incident Saturday.

Alvarado’s letter says one student has been removed from the district’s campus.

“We must remind everyone that making any threats against our schools is a very serious offense, with severe consequences, including arrest and possible criminal charges,” he wrote.

The letter encouraged parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats, even as a joke. It also encouraged parents to report suspicious activities.

“The San Isidro Independent School District takes the security and safety of our schools seriously and of utmost importance,” it said.

