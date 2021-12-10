What do Carla Zea-Gloria, Rita Serna and Abril Luna all have in common?

They are graduates from the Texas Southmost College Criminal Justice Institute and have all been hired by local law enforcement agencies for their skills, talent and commitment to serve and protect.

All three women were part of the class of 51 cadets that graduated this week at the TSC Performing Arts Center and although they come from different backgrounds, they can agree that it was a dream come true.

As a pre-hire with the Harlingen Police Department, Zea-Gloria said she never thought something like this could happen for her, especially learning that when she applied, she was one of more than 120 applicants.

“ I may have grown up in Mexico, but I now call Harlingen home and my dream is to protect my community, my friends and family,” said the 35-year-old. “There was always something that held me back, from my age to not knowing perfect English, but this time around I went for it, and I didn’t let anything stop me.”

She added that she is using this experience to show her children, especially her daughter, that you can do whatever it is you set your mind to.

“ There are law enforcement professionals in my family, but I’m proud to say I am the first woman in my family to pursue a career in law enforcement,” said Zea-Gloria. “I’ve broken barriers for my daughter like others have for women like me and I’m so proud to be where I am with the support of my husband and family. The best is yet to come.”

For Serna, law enforcement has always been in her heart and mind, since her time serving in the United States Navy.

“ I’ve dedicated my life to serving others, that’s what’s in my heart, but I never stayed in one place long enough to train and join a force,” said the Edinburg native. “Now, I’m settled here in the Rio Grande Valley, and I’ve gone from the Navy and licensed vocational nurse to a police officer, and it feels like I’m living a dream.”

Serna, 32, has accepted a position as a police officer with the Veterans Affairs office in McAllen and is the first TSC Criminal Justice Institute cadet to be hired for a dual state and federal position. She will receive training from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia following graduation.

As a single mother, Serna said she is proud of how far she has come for not only herself, but her two daughters.

“ My kids are so excited, my oldest goes around bragging that her mommy is a police officer, she even dressed as one for Halloween, and for me, that means I’m doing something right,” she said. “I do what I do for them. I’m so excited to have graduated and grateful to be jumping into my career immediately.”

As for Luna, she grew up watching her grandfather serve as a police officer in Mexico and remembers finding his career so interesting and inspiring, and although he passed away earlier this year, she knows he was watching her graduate from above.

“ He knew I aspired to be like him. He was my role model,” said the Brownsville native. “He found out I was in the academy and passed away a short while after, so this is for him, in his honor.”

Luna, who already holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, is looking forward to a career with the Brownsville Police Department and hopes to one day become a detective and criminal investigator.

Zea-Gloria and Serna also have big goals for themselves. Zea-Gloria aims to join the SWAT team, and Serna hopes to continue growing to take on leadership roles in the future.

All three women agree that because of TSC’s Criminal Justice Institute, they have gained a newfound confidence they hope to spread to other girls and women aspiring to enter this field and they have the foundation they need to build upon once they kickstart their career in the new year.

For more information about TSC’s Criminal Justice Institute, visit tsc.edu/wtce.