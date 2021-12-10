Edinburg police file murder charge in death at mobile home park

The Edinburg Police Department has charged an unidentified person with murder over the Tuesday death of a 47-year-old woman.

In a news release, the city said Friday evening that officers responded to a mobile home park in the 1400 block of North Closner Boulevard on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive woman identified as Yvonne Salas.

Initially, police said they hadn’t ruled out foul play and that an autopsy had been ordered.

The murder suspect’s arraignment is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, the city said.