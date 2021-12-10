McALLEN — Supporting federal immigration officials and local law enforcement, and bringing integrity back to the Texas Attorney General’s Office would be of the highest priority, Republican hopeful George P. Bush said during an appearance here Friday.

Currently serving as the Texas Land Commissioner, Bush appeared at Roosevelt’s at 7 off Main Street as the final stop in his “Secure the Border Tour,” which stretched as far as El Paso.

Here, Bush met with Border Patrol members and their families to show support for the grassroots organization, The Border Patrol Family Network, which offers support to agents and their families in times of crisis and loss.

But the trip was about more than showing solidarity with federal immigration officials; it was also a chance for Bush to share his political platform with a friendly audience as he gears up to take on current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination during the March 2022 primaries.

Bush painted Paxton as a failed leader in numerous regards, and pledged to do what he said Paxton has not: secure the border, stand up for police and bring integrity back to the AG’s office.

Paxton is currently under indictment for securities fraud — charges that have remained unprosecuted for more than six years after numerous delays over venue and other appeals. If convicted, Paxton could face as many as 99 years in prison.

He is also reportedly under FBI investigation over allegations of corruption after several of his top lieutenants alleged he accepted bribes from donors in exchange for political favors.

For Bush, all those headlines have tarnished the seat of the state’s highest law enforcement officer. Tarnished to the point that the GOP risks ceding a statewide elected office to a Democrat for the first time in decades, he said.

“And so the Democrats are fired up. They have Beto O’Rourke at the top of their ticket. They’re raising millions of dollars and they’re bringing national support to Texas,” Bush said of the El Paso native who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Bush fears that that influx of national support for Democratic candidates in Texas could cost Republicans the AG’s office.

“And so, let’s be clear: Ken Paxton was the lowest vote getter four years ago. That’s just with securities fraud charges. With bribery and corruption, he goes down. He loses to the Democrats and the Democrats have their first statewide elected office in over 30 years,” Bush said.

But Bush wasn’t just critical of Paxton’s legal plight, he also lambasted the attorney general for failing to adequately support Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiatives, including Operation Lone Star and the prosecution of undocumented immigrants on state-level trespassing charges.

That’s something he aims to prioritize on “day one.”

“First and foremost, it’s, in my opinion, protecting the border,” Bush told the audience of Border Patrol agents.

“Helping federal officials out in whatever capacity possible… As attorney general, I want to backstop those honorable law enforcement officials by prosecuting criminal trespassing claims,” he said.

Bush said he would accomplish that by working with local landowners to obtain affidavits about migrants trespassing on their land.

“The current guy is not doing that,” Bush said, again referring to Paxton.

Bush also pledged to lend greater support to local law enforcement, referring to efforts to “defund the police” and challenges to qualified immunity as “unacceptable.”

“And in Austin … we’ve seen a city that has stripped a budget of hundreds of millions of dollars and the homicide rate doubling from one year to the next because of ‘defund the police,’” Bush said.

Last year, Austin officials reduced the police department budget by one-third — cutting $21.5 million outright, and redistributing another $128 million to other city departments, according to a fact check by the Austin American-Statesman.

In November, Austin voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that aimed to reverse those changes by forcing the city to hire more police and increase the police department budget. The measure, called Proposition A, failed by a 2-to-1 margin.

Though the homicide rate in the state’s capital has increased this year over last, the same has been true for cities across the nation — regardless of whether a police department’s budget has been slashed.

Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, for example, also saw their homicide rates climb even as those cities saw more funds allocated to police, according to the Statesman.

Still, it’s an issue Bush plans to focus on if elected AG.

“As Texans, we need to push back on that, and that’s where the AG needs to step in and be a voice for law enforcement,” Bush said.

Nor will Bush ignore the other responsibilities of the AG’s office, including its role as a safeguard for access to public information and other administrative functions — another aspect which he says Paxton has failed at.

“Ken Paxton thinks he’s above the law. He refuses to disclose… any kind of documentation from the winter storm — not only on his own behalf, but on ERCOT,” Bush said, referring to February’s Winter Storm Uri, during which the state power grid failed, leaving millions of Texans without power for days and resulting in the deaths of hundreds.

“I’m gonna bring more transparency to an agency that’s been abused by a guy that thinks, candidly, he’s above the law,” Bush emphasized.

