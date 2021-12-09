The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will celebrate its Fall Class of 2021 with two days of commencement ceremonies, with more than 3,900 candidates expected to take the stage in Brownsville and Edinburg.

The ceremonies are limited to the graduates and nine guests. All event attendees are encouraged to social distance and wear masks as per COVID-19 campus guidelines.

The ceremonies kick off at 5 p.m. Friday on the Brownsville Campus, Parking Lot B3. This ceremony will include graduates from all UTRGV colleges and schools.

On Saturday, Fall Commencement will move to the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Ceremonies are scheduled at:

>> 8:30 a.m.: College of Engineering and Computer Science, College of Sciences, and Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

>> 12 p.m.: College of Fine Arts, College of Education and P-16 Integration, College of Health Professions, and School of Medicine (Bioethics).

>> 3 p.m.: School of Nursing, School of Social Work, and College of Liberal Arts.

The ceremony will have a shortened welcome and order of exercise.

>> Upon arrival, graduates will check in using their graduate pass and will be directed to sit in the graduate seating area in the order they arrive.

>> Before going on stage, graduates will line up to retrieve their diploma tube.

>> Graduates will pose on the stage (at photo-op designated area 1) for a first official photograph with their face coverings. The university’s official seal, mace, and college dean will be in the background.

>> Graduates will exit the stage.

For those unable to attend in-person graduations, the ceremonies will be streamed live on UTRGV’s YouTube page.

For more information, log on to www.utrgv.edu/commencement.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: UTRGV Fall 2021 Commencement

WHEN:

>> 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, Brownsville Campus; 8:30 a.m.

>> 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, Bert Ogden Arena – Edinburg

WHERE:

>> Brownsville Campus, Parking Lot B3, (Map)

>> Bert Ogden Arena, located at 4900 S, I-69C, Edinburg.