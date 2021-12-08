San Benito police trying to identify accident victim

SAN BENITO — Police are trying to identify a woman hospitalized in critical condition after a pickup truck hit her as she crossed the street.

The Hispanic woman believed to be in her mid 20s was crossing the 1600 block of Sam Houston Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the southbound truck hit her, causing “significant injuries” that left her in “critical condition” at a local hospital, police stated in a press release Wednesday.

“The driver of the vehicle involved was interviewed and released from the scene,” the press release states.

The woman is described as thin-built, weighing about 110 to 130 pounds, with the word “Love” tattooed near her left shoulder while a dark heart design is tattooed near her right hip, it states.

The woman was wearing a gray Ecko brand T-shirt, black, loose-fitting sweatpants and white Tommy Hilfiger brand lace-up shoes, it states.

Police are asking witnesses and those with information surrounding her identity to contact the San Benito Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 361-3880.

[email protected]