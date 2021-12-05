San Benito man arrested in connection to Harlingen missing woman’s death

A Harlingen woman reported missing by her family has been found dead, and police have arrested a man they said killed her.

Isaac Vasquez, 21, of San Benito, has been arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, Harlingen police stated in a press release on Sunday.

Police, Texas Rangers and the U. S. Marshall’s on Saturday, following up on leads, recovered the body of Chrissy Martinez, 24, off of Jimenez Road in rural Cameron County.

Her family reported her missing on Nov. 24.

Vasquez was arraigned on the charges and his bonds totaled $1, 100, 000.

The case remains under investigation.