Brownsville police: Be on the lookout for ‘porch pirates’

Brownsville police are urging residents to be on the lookout for a couple of “porch pirates,” who are stealing packages off the front porches of area homes.

Police report the stealing of packages off of front porches is increasing and fear it could increase more with the Christmas holiday just 21 days away.

“Everybody is ordering stuff online and everything is coming in, and you know what, the thieves know this,” said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

An incident occurred on Nov. 17 at the 1400 block of Brownfield on the city’s west side. A man and woman removed the packages off the front porch and a video camera at the home caught the alleged thieves in action.

Sandoval said it’s important that neighbors watch out for who is in their neighborhood and that they work together to keep one and another’s properties safe.

“A united neighborhood is way better than an individual,” Sandoval said. “A strong community and a strong neighborhood can deter this.”

Sandoval said if he sees a package that has been dropped at one of his neighbor’s homes and they are not home, he will pick it up and hold it until the neighbor gets home. He encourages others to do the same.

According to studyfinds.org, 43% of online shoppers reported having a package stolen in 2020.

Packageprotector.com reports that in December, package thieves can look forward to a variety of gifts and other items that will make a quick buck for resale.

Officials state the best way to protect your packages from being stolen is to schedule deliveries, leave instructions on where your packages are to be delivered, ask a friend or neighbor to get the delivery, install a doorbell camera or have the packages delivered at the stores you ordered them from. Amazon shoppers can have their packages delivered to an Amazon Hub Locker in their cities, where they can pick them up at their own time.

