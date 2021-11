The Brownsville Fire Department’s dive team assisted Friday with the recovery of a body in the Los Indios area.

According to a Facebook post from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the man was fishing in the area when he fell in the water.

The Brownsville FD was called to assist in the incident and recovered the man’s body Garza said. Although the identity of the man is known, it is not being released until next of kin is notified, Garza said.